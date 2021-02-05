Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.26. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.