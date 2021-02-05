Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.