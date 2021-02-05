Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Enerplus stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $839.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

