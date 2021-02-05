Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.27.

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$7.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.32%.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

