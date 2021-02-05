Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 17.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.93. 9,597,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 5,893,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $760.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

