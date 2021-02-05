Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $84.97. 25,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,852. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 192,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

