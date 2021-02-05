Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

