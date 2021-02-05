Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $104,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 38,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

