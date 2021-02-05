Emerson Electric Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

