Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

