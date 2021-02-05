Elitium Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00013422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $149.31 million and approximately $273,861.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.83 or 0.01273370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.52 or 0.05802570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.