Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LLY stock opened at $201.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

