Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

