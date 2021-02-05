Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.63 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

