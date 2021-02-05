Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

