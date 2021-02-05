EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

