Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 366,490 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after buying an additional 276,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.89 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

