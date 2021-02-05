Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

