ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

ECNCF opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

