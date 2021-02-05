Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.