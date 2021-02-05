Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 12.2% Higher

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.00. 827,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 534,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ebix by 148.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

