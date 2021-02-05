eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

