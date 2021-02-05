eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 29,243,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

Get eBay alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.