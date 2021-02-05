eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.03-1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,393,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

