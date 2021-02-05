eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.