eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $11.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in eBay by 404.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eBay by 109.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 1,473,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

