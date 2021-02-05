Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 18th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE EVY opened at $14.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
