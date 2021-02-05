easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

