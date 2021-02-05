easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.