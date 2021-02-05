Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

EAR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

EAR stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

