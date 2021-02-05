Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.80

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 5727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

EAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $15,737,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

