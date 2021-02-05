Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.