Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Total by 0.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

