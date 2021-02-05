Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

