Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,136.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

