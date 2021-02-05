DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,400,000.00 in Stock

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DZSI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

