Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

