Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 77509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 351,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $163,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

