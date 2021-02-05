DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by Independent Research

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

Shares of ETR DWS traded up €2.18 ($2.56) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.44 ($42.86). The stock had a trading volume of 246,724 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.73.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

