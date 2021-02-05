DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Up 15.7% on Analyst Upgrade

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price rose 15.7% on Wednesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. DURECT traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 5,301,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,554,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

