Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,873 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

