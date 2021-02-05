Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,995 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,722,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,147 and have sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,526,450. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

