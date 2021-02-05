Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,022 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

PH opened at $268.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.