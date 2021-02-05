Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $111,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $3,923,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $73.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

