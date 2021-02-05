Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 43 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.