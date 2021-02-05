Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,113 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

