Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Up 9.1%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 622,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

