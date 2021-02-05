Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 17,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DBX stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dropbox by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

