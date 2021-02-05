Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.64

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 4439701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.78 million and a PE ratio of -20.34.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.