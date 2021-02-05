DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

DRD opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $689.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

