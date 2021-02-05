Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.98

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 64961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

